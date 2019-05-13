Christine H. Hallman, 92, formerly of Allentown, PA, passed away peacefully on Thursday, May 9, 2019 at Alexandria Manor, Nazareth, PA. Born July 7, 1926 in Stiles, PA. She was the wife of the late Sheldon D. Hallman to whom she was married to for 40 years before his passing in 1991. Christine was the daughter of the late Charles F. Sr. and Anna (Burkhardt) Epser. She worked in the food industry for the Wood Company at various locations including Cedarbrook, Sacred Heart Hospital, Muhlenberg and Cedar Crest College as well as being a licensed cosmetologist. She was a devout Catholic and adored her grandchildren. Survivors: son, Gerard (Jerry) and his wife, Mary, of Wind Gap, PA; two grandchildren, Nathan and Emily Hallman; a brother, Bernard Epser and his wife, Jeanetta; and many nieces, nephews and cousins. She was predeceased by two brothers, Charles and Paul Epser and an infant sister, Anna. Services: A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, May 18th at 11 a.m. in Holy Family Church of Nazareth, followed by burial at Resurrection Cemetery, Allentown, PA. Calling hours will be held from 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. at Reichel Funeral Home, 326 East 21st St., Northampton. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Holy Family Church, Nazareth or in care of the funeral home. Published in Morning Call on May 13, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary