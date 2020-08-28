1/1
Christine Papic
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Christine's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Bridgewater - Christine Papic, 55, died on Saturday, August 22, 2020 at RWJUH-New Brunswick. She was born in Philadelphia and lived in Allentown, PA and Bedminster, NJ before moving to Bridgewater, NJ 17 years ago. She received her undergraduate degree from Cedar Crest College and her masters degree from Upsala College. Christine worked in human resources for CIT in Livingston. Christine loved helping others. She will be sadly missed by all who knew her and will always be remembered for the love she had for her family and friends and the wonderful times they all share at the beach on Long Beach Island. She is survived by her beloved husband of 18 years, Donat Papic; children, Natalie, Olivia, Donny, and Rachel; parents, Alex and Mary Ellen Mackiewicz; sister, Andrea Mackiewicz. She was predeceased by her brother, Alex "Uncle Bub" Mackiewicz. Visiting hours will be held from 4-8 PM on Thursday, August 27, 2020 at the Bridgewater Funeral Home, 707 East Main Street, Bridgewater, NJ 08807. Funeral services will follow 1PM on Friday, August 28, 2020 at St. Andrews Ukrainian Orthodox Church, 240 Main Street, South Bound Brook, NJ. Burial will follow at St. Andrews Orthodox Cemetery.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Morning Call on Aug. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
27
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Bridgewater Funeral Home Inc
Send Flowers
AUG
28
Funeral service
01:00 PM
St. Andrews Ukrainian Orthodox Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Bridgewater Funeral Home Inc
707 E Main St
Bridgewater, NJ 08807
(732) 356-1116
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Bridgewater Funeral Home Inc

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
August 27, 2020
Farewell Too Soon Bouquet
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Lorelei Gilchrist
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved