Bridgewater - Christine Papic, 55, died on Saturday, August 22, 2020 at RWJUH-New Brunswick. She was born in Philadelphia and lived in Allentown, PA and Bedminster, NJ before moving to Bridgewater, NJ 17 years ago. She received her undergraduate degree from Cedar Crest College and her masters degree from Upsala College. Christine worked in human resources for CIT in Livingston. Christine loved helping others. She will be sadly missed by all who knew her and will always be remembered for the love she had for her family and friends and the wonderful times they all share at the beach on Long Beach Island. She is survived by her beloved husband of 18 years, Donat Papic; children, Natalie, Olivia, Donny, and Rachel; parents, Alex and Mary Ellen Mackiewicz; sister, Andrea Mackiewicz. She was predeceased by her brother, Alex "Uncle Bub" Mackiewicz. Visiting hours will be held from 4-8 PM on Thursday, August 27, 2020 at the Bridgewater Funeral Home, 707 East Main Street, Bridgewater, NJ 08807. Funeral services will follow 1PM on Friday, August 28, 2020 at St. Andrews Ukrainian Orthodox Church, 240 Main Street, South Bound Brook, NJ. Burial will follow at St. Andrews Orthodox Cemetery.



