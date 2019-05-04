|
|
Christine R. (Becks) Kocher, 90, formerly of Egypt, Whitehall Twp, died on Wednesday, May 1, 2019, at Lehigh Valley Hospice, Inpatient Unit, Allentown. She was the wife of the late Robert P. Kocher who passed in 2016. Born in Stiles, Whitehall Twp, she was a daughter of the late Jacob and Mary (Crouthammel) Becks. Christine was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and homemaker. She was a member of Shepherd of the Hills Evangelical Lutheran Church, Egypt. Christine was active in her community, being longtime member of both Egypt Memorial Park Assoc, and the auxiliary of the Egypt Vol Fire Co. She enjoyed attending Penny Parties, bingo, walking, lighthouses, and our local covered bridges.Survivors: daughter, Denise C. wife of Raymond Gangaway of Whitehall. sons, Robert G. of Whitehall, Ronald J. and wife Dorothy of Doylestown, Bucks County. 2 granddaughters, Christy, and Nicole. great grandson, Zachary. sister, Lillian Dotter of Whitehall.Services: Private Funeral Services. Arrangements, Schisler Funeral Home, Northampton. Interment, Egypt Cemetery, Main Street, Whitehall Twp. Online Condolences: www.schislerfuneralhomes.com Contributions: Church Memorial Fund.
Published in Morning Call on May 4, 2019