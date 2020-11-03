1/1
Christopher Andrew Pittman
1976 - 2020
Christopher Andrew Pittman, 44, of Palmer Twp., left his wheelchair and ran to Heaven to be with the Lord on October 30, 2020. He was surrounded by his loving family at his residence. He was born in Easton on October 4, 1976 to Ronald A. and Lathedia "Kaye" (Trogler) Pittman with whom he resided. Chris served as Pennsylvania State Poster Child for the Muscular Dystrophy Association in 1986 and 1989. Chris was a graduate of Easton Area High School, class of 1995, where he was a member of the National Honor Society, Peer Assistance Group and an enthusiastic Red Rover fan. Chris was a member of St. Andrew's Evangelical Lutheran Church, Palmer Twp. where he received First Holy Communion and was confirmed. He attended Moravian College in Bethlehem, cheering the Greyhounds from the sidelines on Saturday afternoons with his dad. He graduated in 2002 with a Bachelor of Science Degree. He started his own online screen-printing business after graduation. A lover of sports, he was an avid football fan. The Fighting Irish of Notre Dame held a place in his heart, but the Pittsburgh Steelers were his passion. He never missed an opportunity to watch a game, and was able to see the Steelers play twice in person. Once at Three Rivers Stadium and once at Heinz Field. Chris enjoyed attending music concerts when he was able. His love of Hootie and the Blowfish and Train led to wonderful friendships. Above all else, Chris cherished his family and friends.

SURVIVORS: In addition to his loving parents; sister: Wendy A. (John A.) Costanzo of Bethlehem Twp.; niece: Maya Costanzo; nephews: Brandon Costanzo, Sean Costanzo (Godson) and Drew Costanzo; aunts and uncles: Terry and Beverly Clark of Hernando, FL, Jackie and Gary Bard of Fayetteville, PA.

SERVICE: A public celebration of life memorial will be held at a later time. Online expressions of sympathy can be recorded at: www.heintzelmancares.com. The Heintzelman Funeral Home Inc., Hellertown is in charge of arrangements.

CONTRIBUTIONS: In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the SMA Foundation -126 East 56th Street, 30th Floor – New York, NY 10022.

Published in Morning Call on Nov. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. - Hellertown
326 Main St
Hellertown, PA 18055
(610) 838-0521
Memories & Condolences
November 2, 2020
Chris, I am looking for you everyday and I am seeing your signs. Thank you for staying close. I love you ❤
Wendy
Sister
November 2, 2020
We love you with all our heart mom and Dad
Family
November 2, 2020
Kaye, Ron, Wendy, and family,

My deepest condolences on the passing of Chris. I enjoyed the times Chris, Sharon and I spent together. Even though I have not seen him for a number of years I thought of him often especially when I heard a Hootie song. He touched a lot of people throughout his life with his courage and determination. While we will all miss him he is now at peace.
Lauren Baksa
November 2, 2020
I am privileged to have known and cared for my "Friend ". I enjoyed all the adventures we had together and our secrets that people will never know. I will miss you and always love you.
Bob Daley
Friend
November 1, 2020
My heart goes out to you Wendy and your family❤
Elena Helmuth
Friend
November 1, 2020
Kaye, Ron, Wendy and family,

Please accept my deepest condolences on your loss. Chris was a true example of strength and determination who no doubt left his mark in this world and positively influenced all those he met. He was an inspiration to all. There are no words to take away your pain but I pray that you can take comfort knowing he was welcomed into the open arms of the Lord where his body is free and he can be your forever guardian angel. May the memories you shared together as a family bring you comfort and strength and may your tears turn to smiles in the days, weeks and months ahead as you think of Chris and know he is in your heart always. You are in my prayers.

With heartfelt sympathy,
Carole Chiego
