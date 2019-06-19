|
|
Christopher Charles Minger
Christopher Charles Minger, 30, formerly of Center Valley, PA, passed away on November 23, 2018 in Bollingbrook, IL. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army.
Christopher is survived by his Parents, Eric Minger and Lori (Ziegler) Minger and brothers, Jason and Tyler.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, June 22, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Ann's Church - Roman Catholic Parish , 415 S. Sixth St., Emmaus, PA.
Published in Morning Call on June 19, 2019