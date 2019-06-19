Home

POWERED BY

Services
Memorial service
Saturday, Jun. 22, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Ann's Church - Roman Catholic Parish
415 S. Sixth St
Emmaus, PA
View Map
Send Flowers
Resources
More Obituaries for Christopher Minger
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Christopher Charles Minger

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Christopher Charles Minger Obituary
Christopher Charles Minger

Christopher Charles Minger, 30, formerly of Center Valley, PA, passed away on November 23, 2018 in Bollingbrook, IL. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army.

Christopher is survived by his Parents, Eric Minger and Lori (Ziegler) Minger and brothers, Jason and Tyler.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, June 22, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Ann's Church - Roman Catholic Parish , 415 S. Sixth St., Emmaus, PA.



Please sign Guest Book on www.themorningcall.com/obits
Published in Morning Call on June 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.