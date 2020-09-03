1/1
Christopher D. Pynchon
1968 - 2020
Christopher Pynchon, 51 of Nazareth, PA passed away on Thursday, August 27, 2020, at his residence.

Born October 18, 1968 in Fort Wayne, Indiana, he was the son of Don and Karole (Binder) Pynchon.

Christopher was a graduate from Muhlenberg College, Class of 2000. After graduation, he worked as a software developer, working for PPL Electric, Allentown, PA, for 13 years.

Surviving are son, Nathan Pynchon of Nazareth, PA, daughter, Dacoda Karvaski of Orlando, FL, sisters, Amanda Bednar of Raleigh, NC and Alicia Petruska, as well as the mother of his children, Amanda Pynchon of Nazareth.

Services will be held privately at the family's convenience. Bartholomew-Schisler Funeral Home, 211 E. Center St, Nazareth, PA, has been entrusted with the arrangements.

Contributions in Christopher's memory may be made to the Allentown Rescue Mission, C/O the funeral home.

Online condolences may be made to the family at www.schislerfuneralhomes.com

Published in Morning Call on Sep. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Bartholomew-Schisler Funeral Home - Nazareth
211 E. Center Street
Nazareth, PA 18064
(610) 759-1220
