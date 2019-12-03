|
Christopher Heath Winans, 48, of Coplay, passed away Saturday, November 30, 2019 at home. His wife of 13 years is Mary Ann (Buschta) Winans. He was the son of George and Bonnie (Boyer) Winans. He was a driver for UPS. Survivors: children, Pohe, Taye, Cali, Tessa; siblings, Barrett, Joshua, Kathleen. Services: Memorial Mass at Holy Trinity RC Church, 4456 Main St., Whitehall, on Saturday, December 7th at 12:30 p.m. Calling hours 11 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. in the church. Arrangements by Reichel Funeral Home.
Published in Morning Call on Dec. 3, 2019