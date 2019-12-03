Home

Reichel Funeral Home - Northampton
326 East 21st
Northampton, PA 18067
610-261-0440
Christopher Winans
Calling hours
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:30 PM
Holy Trinity Roman Catholic Church
4456 Main St.
Whitehall, PA
View Map
Memorial Mass
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
12:30 PM
Holy Trinity Roman Catholic Church
4456 Main St.
Whitehall, PA
View Map
Christopher Heath Winans, 48, of Coplay, passed away Saturday, November 30, 2019 at home. His wife of 13 years is Mary Ann (Buschta) Winans. He was the son of George and Bonnie (Boyer) Winans. He was a driver for UPS. Survivors: children, Pohe, Taye, Cali, Tessa; siblings, Barrett, Joshua, Kathleen. Services: Memorial Mass at Holy Trinity RC Church, 4456 Main St., Whitehall, on Saturday, December 7th at 12:30 p.m. Calling hours 11 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. in the church. Arrangements by Reichel Funeral Home.
Published in Morning Call on Dec. 3, 2019
