Christopher John Crilley, 44, passed away on May 9, 2020 at Lehigh Valley Hospital – Cedar Crest. He was the husband of Rebecca M. (Anderson) Crilley. Born in Wilkes-Barre, he was the son of Francis Crilley and the late Charlene (Schnebelin). Chris was a mechanical engineer at Bridge Gap Engineering, Northampton.

Survivors: Wife; Father; Son, Jaden Crilley; Daughter, Maya Crilley; Sisters, Denise Zwiebel and her husband, Christopher, and Lori Gugliotti and her husband, David; Nieces and Nephews, David, Allison, Eva, and Luke.

Services will be announced at a later date. Arrangements by Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Homes, Emmaus, www.BKRFH.com

Contributions: In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Christopher's wife, Rebecca, for the purpose of establishing educational funds for their children. Contributions may be mailed to Rebecca at her home or you may mail them to her in c/o the funeral home, 225 Elm Street, Emmaus, PA 18049.

Published in Morning Call on May 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Service
Funeral services provided by
Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Homes, P.C. - Emmaus
225 Elm Street
Emmaus, PA 18049
610-965-2532
May 11, 2020
I am so sorry to hear this but thankful that I had the opportunity to meet Chris, Becky and the kids! Chris memory will last on in the hearts of many people. My thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends.
Dan
Friend
May 11, 2020
Becky , I am so deeply sorry for this unexpected loss for you. My thoughts and prayers go out to you and your children. My Deepest Sympathy, Jet
Jet Bortz
Friend
May 11, 2020
I am truly shocked and very sorry for the news. He and I had a good relationship while we worked together at FLSmidth. My family and I offer our most sincere condolences to His family. May his soul find rest and tender memories may soften his Family's grief.
Jefferson Juarez
Coworker
