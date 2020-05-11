Christopher John Crilley, 44, passed away on May 9, 2020 at Lehigh Valley Hospital – Cedar Crest. He was the husband of Rebecca M. (Anderson) Crilley. Born in Wilkes-Barre, he was the son of Francis Crilley and the late Charlene (Schnebelin). Chris was a mechanical engineer at Bridge Gap Engineering, Northampton.
Survivors: Wife; Father; Son, Jaden Crilley; Daughter, Maya Crilley; Sisters, Denise Zwiebel and her husband, Christopher, and Lori Gugliotti and her husband, David; Nieces and Nephews, David, Allison, Eva, and Luke.
Services will be announced at a later date. Arrangements by Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Homes, Emmaus, www.BKRFH.com
Contributions: In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Christopher's wife, Rebecca, for the purpose of establishing educational funds for their children. Contributions may be mailed to Rebecca at her home or you may mail them to her in c/o the funeral home, 225 Elm Street, Emmaus, PA 18049.
Published in Morning Call on May 11, 2020.