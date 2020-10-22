Christopher J. Hilt 53, of North Catasauqua passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on Monday October 19, 2020. Chris was happily married to Mandi L. Douglas Hilt. Born in Allentown on October 10, 1967, Chris was a son of Gregory and the late Lee Ann (Benner) Hilt. He was a 1986 graduate of Whitehall High School. Chris worked as a Supply Distribution Specialist for the Lehigh Valley Hospital. He was an avid Miami Dolphins Football Fan, though his true passion in life was taking family trips to Ocean City Maryland. Surviving with his wife Mandi is his daughter Rhiannon L. Hilt. Brother: Greg L. and his wife Bobbi of Macungie, PA. 2 Aunts, 2 Uncles, 5 Cousins, 5 Nieces and 3 Nephews. Services will be private at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers the family requests contributions to be made for Rhiannon's education or to help defray medical expenses. Arrangements have been entrusted to the O'Donnell Funeral Home, North Catasauqua.



