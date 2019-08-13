|
|
Christopher L. Hawke, 31, of Moore Township, passed away at home on Friday, August 09, 2019. He was the son of Joi A. (Zimmerman) Adams and her husband, Chuck, of Moore Township, and Lawrence E. "Larry" Hawke, Jr. and his wife, Joanne, of Berkeley Heights, NJ. Services: A memorial service will be held on Saturday, August 17, 2019, at 1:00 P.M. in the GEORGE G. BENSING FUNERAL HOME, Inc., 2165 Community Drive, Route 946, Village of Moorestown – Bath, PA 18014. Call Saturday 11 A.M. to 1 P.M. in funeral home. Interment private. Contributions: Freedom House, 2004 Rt. 31, Suite 9, Clinton, NJ 08808, and/or NAMi of Lehigh Valley, 802 W. Broad Street, Bethlehem, PA 18018.
Published in Morning Call on Aug. 13, 2019