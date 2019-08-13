Home

POWERED BY

Services
George G. Bensing Funeral Home, Inc.
2165 Community Drive
Bath, PA 18014-9503
(610) 759-3901
Calling hours
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
George G. Bensing Funeral Home, Inc.
2165 Community Drive
Bath, PA 18014-9503
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
1:00 PM
George G. Bensing Funeral Home, Inc.
2165 Community Drive
Bath, PA 18014-9503
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Christopher Hawke
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Christopher L. Hawke

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Christopher L. Hawke Obituary
Christopher L. Hawke, 31, of Moore Township, passed away at home on Friday, August 09, 2019. He was the son of Joi A. (Zimmerman) Adams and her husband, Chuck, of Moore Township, and Lawrence E. "Larry" Hawke, Jr. and his wife, Joanne, of Berkeley Heights, NJ. Services: A memorial service will be held on Saturday, August 17, 2019, at 1:00 P.M. in the GEORGE G. BENSING FUNERAL HOME, Inc., 2165 Community Drive, Route 946, Village of Moorestown – Bath, PA 18014. Call Saturday 11 A.M. to 1 P.M. in funeral home. Interment private. Contributions: Freedom House, 2004 Rt. 31, Suite 9, Clinton, NJ 08808, and/or NAMi of Lehigh Valley, 802 W. Broad Street, Bethlehem, PA 18018.
Published in Morning Call on Aug. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Christopher's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of George G. Bensing Funeral Home, Inc.
Download Now