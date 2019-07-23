Christopher L. Rhoads, 55, of Sellersville, PA, passed away on Saturday, July 20, 2019 at his home surrounded by his family and closest friend.



Born January 16, 1964 in Pottstown, he was the son of Faye Ann (Speece) Wojton and the late Gerald Rhoads.



Chris served his country honorably and faithfully as a member of the United States Army.



Chris worked for over 20 years for Rodale Press as a graphic designer. He also worked for Allied Wire and Cable and was a professor at Moravian College teaching graphic design. Chris was a graduate of Owen J. Roberts High School. He went on to graduate from Kutztown University with a bachelor's degree in graphic design. He loved drawing, painting and especially Marvel comics and movies.



Chris is survived by his son, Devon C. Rhoads, West Chester, his step-daughter, Kathryn A. (Sievers) Hull, wife of Benjamin J. Hull, LeClaire, Iowa and his step-grandchild on the way. He is also survived by his uncle, Jim Graham, and by his best friend, Kerrie A. Armbruster, Allentown.



Memorial Services for Chris will be held on Sunday, July 28, 2019 at 3:00 pm at Walbert Funeral Home & Cremation Services, PC, 14390 Kutztown Rd, Fleetwood, PA. A visitation will be held Sunday from 2:00 to 3:00 pm at the funeral home.



Donations in Chris' memory may be made to the Glioblastoma Foundation, PO Box 62066, Durham, NC, 27715.



