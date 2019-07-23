Home

POWERED BY

Services
Walbert Funeral Home & Cremation Services, PC - Fleetwood
14390 Kutztown Road
Fleetwood, PA 19522
(610) 944-9900
Visitation
Sunday, Jul. 28, 2019
2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Walbert Funeral Home & Cremation Services, PC - Fleetwood
14390 Kutztown Road
Fleetwood, PA 19522
View Map
Memorial service
Sunday, Jul. 28, 2019
3:00 PM
Walbert Funeral Home & Cremation Services, PC - Fleetwood
14390 Kutztown Road
Fleetwood, PA 19522
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Christopher Rhoads
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Christopher L. Rhoads


1964 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Christopher L. Rhoads Obituary
Christopher L. Rhoads, 55, of Sellersville, PA, passed away on Saturday, July 20, 2019 at his home surrounded by his family and closest friend.

Born January 16, 1964 in Pottstown, he was the son of Faye Ann (Speece) Wojton and the late Gerald Rhoads.

Chris served his country honorably and faithfully as a member of the United States Army.

Chris worked for over 20 years for Rodale Press as a graphic designer. He also worked for Allied Wire and Cable and was a professor at Moravian College teaching graphic design. Chris was a graduate of Owen J. Roberts High School. He went on to graduate from Kutztown University with a bachelor's degree in graphic design. He loved drawing, painting and especially Marvel comics and movies.

Chris is survived by his son, Devon C. Rhoads, West Chester, his step-daughter, Kathryn A. (Sievers) Hull, wife of Benjamin J. Hull, LeClaire, Iowa and his step-grandchild on the way. He is also survived by his uncle, Jim Graham, and by his best friend, Kerrie A. Armbruster, Allentown.

Memorial Services for Chris will be held on Sunday, July 28, 2019 at 3:00 pm at Walbert Funeral Home & Cremation Services, PC, 14390 Kutztown Rd, Fleetwood, PA. A visitation will be held Sunday from 2:00 to 3:00 pm at the funeral home.

Donations in Chris' memory may be made to the Glioblastoma Foundation, PO Box 62066, Durham, NC, 27715.

Walbert Funeral Home & Cremation Services, PC, Fleetwood, is honored to be caring for Chris and his family. Online condolences may be offered at WalbertFuneralHome.com.
Published in Morning Call on July 23, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Walbert Funeral Home & Cremation Services, PC - Fleetwood
Download Now