Christopher M. Rock, 68, peacefully passed away February 20, 2020 in his Florida home with his wife, Pamela D. Rock, by his side. He was born March 27, 1951 in Philadelphia, PA to the late Frederick and Nancy (Gallagher) Rock. He grew up building forts and camping in the woods with his brothers in Willingboro, NJ. He was an award-winning snare drummer, performing with Blackwatch and the 1971 national champion Blue Rock Drum and Bugle Corps. Chris graduated from Temple University School of Pharmacy and went on to become one of the first clinical pharmacists at Lehigh Valley Hospital. Later, he was a top national salesman for Baxter Pharmaceuticals before returning to Lehigh Valley Hospital to found Health Spectrum Pharmacy and settle his family in Emmaus, PA. During the latter years of his career, Chris was a manager and nuclear pharmacist for Cardinal Health until his retirement in 2016. Throughout his career, Chris provided outstanding patient experiences while transforming the delivery of pharmaceutical care. In his free time Chris enjoyed playing a variety of musical instruments, catching trout, conquering moguls on the slopes, following bands to music festivals, and telling jokes. In addition to his wife, Chris is survived by his daughters, Melissa Motz (Justin) of Macungie, PA, Kelly Alt (Lenny) of Alburtis, PA, and Colleen Rock of Salt Lake City, UT; mother of his children, Diane Schellhardt; grandchildren, Megan and Jack Motz, Bethany and Mallory Alt; siblings, Rick, Mike, Jim, and Gina; nieces, nephews, and friends too numerous to count. He was predeceased by a sister, Maryann and a brother, Sean. A gathering for family and friends will be announced at a later time.
Published in Morning Call on Feb. 23, 2020