GILBERT FUNERAL HOME INC
444 PERSHING BLVD
Whitehall, PA 18052-6411
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
GILBERT FUNERAL HOME INC
444 PERSHING BLVD
Whitehall, PA 18052-6411
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
GILBERT FUNERAL HOME INC
444 PERSHING BLVD
Whitehall, PA 18052-6411
Prayer Service
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
GILBERT FUNERAL HOME INC
444 PERSHING BLVD
Whitehall, PA 18052-6411
Christopher Michael "Kip" Ernst Obituary
51, of Coplay, passed away peacefully on November 11, 2019 at Lehigh Valley Hospital Cedar Crest surrounded by his loving family. Born in Allentown to Walter R. and the late Carol A. (Szilezy) Ernst of Cementon, he was the husband of Christine T. (Matuczinski) for 28 years. Kip worked for Whitehall Coplay School District Maintenance Department for 20 years. Previously he had worked as a landscaper for Stahley's Landscaping and Plantique for many years. He was a wonderful husband, father, son, uncle, brother and friend to many. He was an avid Minnesota Vikings fan, loved drinking Old Milwaukee and going to bear camp with his sons and friends. He will be missed by many including his beloved German Shepherds Luna and Ruger. Surviving besides his wife Christine are sons William (Riley) and James both at home; longtime family friend David L. Polanki; father Walter R. Ernst; mother and father in law Barbara and Ronald Matuczinski; sisters Tricia (Kyle) Beidler, Katrina (David), sister in law Tracy Ernst; brothers Brian (Julie), Matthew, Joseph (Rhonda), Zachary (Laura); brother in law Greg (Kelly) Matuczinski; nieces Olivia Ernst, Emily and Erin Matuczinski; nephews: Kasey and Nicholas Ernst, Blake Beidler; along with many Aunts, Uncles and cousins, and a large extended family. Kip was predeceased by his mother Carol Anne (Szilezy) Ernst in 2018, and his sisters Angela Louise and Tina Marie.

Visitations with his family will be Friday November 15, 2019 from 6pm -8pm, and Saturday 10am -11am, concluding with a prayer service at 11:00 am, both days held at the Gilbert Funeral Home 444 Pershing Blvd, Whitehall PA 18052, located 1 block south of the Fullerton Ave exit of Route 22. A luncheon will follow at 12 pm Saturday at Laurel Fire Company 5114 3rd St Cementon. Casual dress requested for both days, and please wear purple or Minnesota Vikings apparel.

For those honoring Kip, a Memorial Fund is setup for the education of William and James. Please make checks payable to Christine T. Ernst 444 Pershing Blvd. Whitehall, Pennsylvania 18052-6411
Published in Morning Call on Nov. 14, 2019
