Christopher Raymond Sink, 21, passed away, peacefully, Saturday, April 11, 2020 at home. Born in Elyria, OH, he was the son of Jolene Seale of Arkansas and Brandon Sink of Ohio. He is survived by his Aunt Melanie Schiffert, and Uncle Thomas Schiffert with whom he resided; sister, Courtney A Sink, of North Carolina; cousins Thomas Schiffert Jr. and Tara Schiffert; half-siblings, Savannah-Sky, Brayden and Austin Darienzo of Ohio; and many extended family members. Chris loved family functions, bowling, basketball, word searches and watching pro wrestling on television. Chris had a huge heart and a great sense of humor. He will be missed greatly by everyone that knew him. A Memorial Service will be held later this summer when it is safe for all to attend. Please view "In Memory of Christopher Raymond Sink" on Facebook to post and share memories and pictures. In Lieu of flowers we are asking you to donate to Love Ran Red Foundation. Chris loved bowling in their Monday night bowling league. Please make your check payable to Love Ran Red Foundation P.O. Box 242, Emmaus, PA 18049

Published in Morning Call on Apr. 16, 2020.