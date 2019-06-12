On Sunday, June 9, 2019, Christopher Alan Reed, a devoted husband, a doting father, and a loving son, tragically passed away at the age of 36. Born September 30, 1982, to Donald and Sarah "Sally" Reed in Sellersville Pennsylvania, Chris grew up in the Upper Perkiomen Valley. After graduating high school in 2001, Chris built a successful landscaping business, working with and getting to know hundreds of local customers and suppliers. Chris married his high school sweetheart, Heather Jamison of Upper Perkiomen in 2011. Heather and Chris welcomed their daughter Ella into the world on April 23 of 2016. Chris always had a strong desire and drive to enjoy every moment in life. Whether skiing, kayaking, tinkering, boating, running the trail, spending time in the mountains, attending concerts, building items for his home, or helping out friends and family, he made the most of each day. Most importantly, Chris will be remembered for his unwavering commitment and adoration to his wife Heather and their 3-year-old daughter, Ella. Chris' life revolved around Ella and his love for teaching and showing her all the little things that make life so precious. He will be remembered for his genuinely happy smile and his desire to share what he loved about life with others. Chris is survived by his wife Heather, daughter Ella, mother Sarah "Sally" (Vogt) Reed, father Donald Reed, 2 older brothers, Daniel Reed, Matthew and wife Lindsey Reed, and Heather's family; Daniel Engle, Jill Engle, Jason and wife Jessica Golden, children Addison & Cora, Scott and wife Leanne Engle, children Kylie, Justin, and Cole. There will be a celebration of life on Saturday, June 15, 2019, at Spring Mountain Ski Area - Lenape Lodge: 757 Spring Mt Rd, Schwenksville, PA, starting at 3 pm to give your respects to the family, with food, beverages, and stories of Chris at 5 pm. In lieu of flowers, we are asking that you make donations to Chris' daughter Ella's college fund. If you wish to donate, we ask that you kindly send a check made out to "Ella Reed" to: Univest Bank and Trust Co. 415 Main Street, PO Box 8 Schwenksville PA 19473. Please write the following on the check memo: "account ending in 1513." Published in Morning Call on June 12, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary