Christopher Scott Confer, 46, of Arlington, TN and formerly of Allentown, PA died unexpectedly on Thursday, June 25th 2020.



Chris will be deeply missed by his Wife, Rebecca (Kucharik) at home, Children; Damian of Nashville TN, Ethan, Autumn and Chase at home. Sister; Michele Volkert and her husband Robert of Freemansburg, Best Friend; Tony Alsleben of Allentown, PA, In-Laws; James and Karen Kucharik of Northampton, Brother-in-law; Jason Kucharik and his wife Alyson of Bethlehem, Sister-in-law; Rachael Bowers and her husband Brian of Macungie. Mother and Step-father; Patricia and Dennis Peters of Allentown, Step-mother; Denise Confer of Camden, SC, Paternal grandmother; Lona Confer of Wescosville, Nieces and Nephews; Madison and Jaxson Stametz of Freemansburg, Aesun and Morgan Bowers of Macungie.

He was predeceased by his father, Robert Confer of Camden, SC.

He enjoyed golfing and playing on a weekly softball league and he was an avid Philadelphia Flyers and New York Yankees fan.

Published in Morning Call on Jul. 9, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

4 entries
July 8, 2020
So sorry to hear of Chriss passing. I was his middle school teacher and I remember him as a great kid who always was smiling. As soon as I saw the picture I flashed back to him as an 8th grader. My deepest condolences to you and your family.
Ellie Urban
Teacher
July 8, 2020
So sorry to hear of Chris passing. I have so many fond and funny memories I will always hold on to. Like sitting on conference calls laughing at the people on the other end, or playing videos and laughing historically even if they werent that funny. Rest In Peace my friend, I will miss you until I see you again.
Love ya bro!
Bill Cook
July 8, 2020
Michelle and family / Jack and I are so sorry for your loss. We hope you find peace in memories and we are hear if you need a shoulder. May God Bless Christopher and watch over his family.
Carol Smith
Friend
July 8, 2020
Forever in our hearts and memories. Wishing peace, love and support to all family and friends.
Pamm
Friend
