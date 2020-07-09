Christopher Scott Confer, 46, of Arlington, TN and formerly of Allentown, PA died unexpectedly on Thursday, June 25th 2020.







Chris will be deeply missed by his Wife, Rebecca (Kucharik) at home, Children; Damian of Nashville TN, Ethan, Autumn and Chase at home. Sister; Michele Volkert and her husband Robert of Freemansburg, Best Friend; Tony Alsleben of Allentown, PA, In-Laws; James and Karen Kucharik of Northampton, Brother-in-law; Jason Kucharik and his wife Alyson of Bethlehem, Sister-in-law; Rachael Bowers and her husband Brian of Macungie. Mother and Step-father; Patricia and Dennis Peters of Allentown, Step-mother; Denise Confer of Camden, SC, Paternal grandmother; Lona Confer of Wescosville, Nieces and Nephews; Madison and Jaxson Stametz of Freemansburg, Aesun and Morgan Bowers of Macungie.



He was predeceased by his father, Robert Confer of Camden, SC.



He enjoyed golfing and playing on a weekly softball league and he was an avid Philadelphia Flyers and New York Yankees fan.



