Christopher S. Dieterly, 51 of Quakertown, Milford Township died Friday July 5, 2019 in his home. He was the husband of Danielle M. (Hieter) Dieterly. They celebrated twenty two years of marriage on May 3, 2019. Born in Quakertown he was the son of Ann D. (Swierzewski) Dieterly and the late Harold R. Dieterly. Christopher enjoyed the shore and deep sea fishing. He also enjoyed gardening and had a passion for the Philadelphia Eagles and Flyers. He cared and had a heart for the homeless. He also had a special love for his family and his dogs. In addition to his wife and mother he is survived by two brothers,Barry and Keith(Tina) three sisters Debra Schepis, Barbara O'Donnell and Kathi Martin (Bill). His father and mother in law Michael and Fran Hieter and a brother in law Brandon Hieter. Numerous nieces and nephews. Services will be held on Wednesday evening at 8:30 p.m. at the C. R. Strunk Funeral Home, Inc. (www.crstrunk.com) 821 W. Broad St. Quakertown PA 18951. Call from 7:00 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. in the funeral home. Graveside services will be held on Friday July 12, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the Springfield Church of the Brethren Cemetery, Passer Rd. Coopersburg PA 18036. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made to Logans Heroes 9411 King Highway East Greenville PA 18041 or online at (www.lharinc.org) Published in Morning Call on July 9, 2019