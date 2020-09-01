Christopher S. Meckes, 54, of Fountain Hill, passed away in his home surrounded by his beloved family on Sunday, August 30, 2020. Born in Bethlehem, he was the son of the late Clifford S. and Wondalee H. (Heisler) Meckes. He was the loving husband of Cassandra (Ferraira) Meckes. Christopher worked as a Mason for Roth and Ellis, Inc. He was a member of the Brick Layer's and Allied Craftsman Union #5. Christopher found great joy in spending time at home with his dogs.
Survivors: In addition to his wife, Cassandra, Christopher will be lovingly remembered by his daughter, Kristen Maylath and husband Ryan; son, Cody Meckes; brother, Clifford S. Meckes, Jr. and wife Lisa; sisters, Wendy L. Meckes and Crystal S. Gilfert and husband Bruce; mother and father in law, Robert and Millicent (Huyter) Ferraira and many beloved nieces and nephews.
Services: A funeral service will take place at 7:00P.M. on Wednesday, September 2, 2020 in Cantelmi Long Funeral Home, 500 Linden Street, Bethlehem where the family will receive friends and relatives from 5:00P.M. until the time of service. A face mask will be required for entry and social distancing regulations will apply.
Contributions: In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society
, 3893 Adler Pl #170, Bethlehem, Pa 18017.