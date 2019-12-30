Home

Calling hours
Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Joseph Catholic Church of the Panther Valley
462 W. Ludlow St.
Summit Hill, PA
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Joseph Catholic Church of the Panther Valley
462 W. Ludlow St.
Summit Hill, PA
View Map
Cindy A. Chayka Obituary
Cindy A. Chayka (Pillar), 62, died Dec. 28, 2019 at her home in Macungie after a courageous battle with cancer. Born in Coaldale on December 12, 1957 she is a daughter of Veronica (Vrana) Pillar of Coaldale, and the late Frank X. Pillar. A 1975 graduate of Panther Valley High School and a1979 graduate of Marywood University, she worked as a Registered Dietician at Sacred Heart Hospital, Allentown for 35 years. She was a Licensed Dietician/Nutritionist (LDN) and a Certified Diabetes Educator (CDE). Cindy was happiest when surrounded by her loving friends and family and loved vacationing at the beach. Above all else, she was a loving mother and daughter. She touched many lives and will be deeply missed by those who knew her. In addition to her mother, Veronica, she is survived by daughter, Annelise Chayka and son-in-law, Robert Derke of Delaware; daughter, Allison Chayka of Bethlehem; grandson, Christian Phelan of Bethlehem and numerous cousins. She was predeceased by her sister, Bonnie Folk. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 AM on Thursday, January 2, 2020 in St. Joseph Catholic Church of the Panther Valley, 462 W. Ludlow St., Summit Hill, followed by interment in Ss. Cyril & Methodius Cemetery, Cemetery Rd., Nesquehoning. Call 9-11 AM on Thursday at the church. Memorials in her name may be made to St. Luke's VNA. Online condolences may be made at www.zgfuneralhome.com. Arrangements are being handled by Zizelmann-Gulla Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., Tamaqua.
Published in Morning Call on Dec. 30, 2019
