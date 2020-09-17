Cindy L. Davis, 62, of Slatington passed away peacefully Tuesday, September 15, 2020 in her home surrounded by her loving family. She was the wife of Larry "Dip" Davis, whom she married January 26, 2002. Born in Northampton on August 3, 1958, she was the daughter of Lena (Heintzelman) Werley of Slatington and the late Rodney Werley. Cindy graduated and earned her cosmetology certification from Lehigh County Votech. For the last 19 years, she worked for Liberty Mutual Insurance Company in the subrogation department. Prior to that, she worked for various banks throughout the area, and for the former Rue Vane Salon in Allentown.
Cindy was a member of St. John's Lutheran Church, Slatington and a life member of the Slatington Skeet Club. A devoted wife, daughter, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister, aunt and friend, Cindy was an amazingly talented woman who will missed by all who knew her.
In addition to her husband and mother, Cindy is survived by daughters: Brooke and husband Bobby Judge of Wilkes-Barre, Evynne Gades of Catasauqua; son: Daniel Gades of Palmerton; step-daughters: Julie Arnold of Walnutport, Kelly Davis of Slatington; Grandchildren: Morgan, Brayden, Kennedy; 2 Step-grandchildren; 4 step great-grandchildren; sisters: Kim and husband Van McDowell of SC, Tammy and husband James Suchon of Allentown; sister-in-law: Linda Humanick; mother-in-law: Anna Davis; uncle: Aubrey Werley and his family of Danielsville; many nieces & nephews.
A funeral service will be held at 2PM on Tuesday, September 22, 2020 at Harding Funeral Home, 25-27 N. Second St, Slatington. Family and friends may pay their respects from 12noon to 2PM. Interment to follow at Union Cemetery, Slatington. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to either the Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer foundation 13770 Noel Rd, Suite 801889, Dallas TX, 75380 or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 262 Danny Thomas Pl, Memphis TN.