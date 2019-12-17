Home

SELL-HERRON FUNERAL HOME
1145 LEHIGH ST
Allentown, PA 18103-3805
Viewing
Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
SELL-HERRON FUNERAL HOME
1145 LEHIGH ST
Allentown, PA 18103-3805
Funeral
Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019
11:00 AM
SELL-HERRON FUNERAL HOME
1145 LEHIGH ST
Allentown, PA 18103-3805
Clair A. "Ducky" Yeakel

Clair A. "Ducky" Yeakel Obituary
Clair A. "Ducky" Yeakel, 88 of Allentown died on December 13, 2019. Husband of Betty M. (Grumbling) Yeakel, they were married 63 years on July 14th.

Survivors: Wife Betty, son Jeffrey C. husband of Paula, daughters Cheryl Nace companion of Steve and Lisa Lipko wife of John; four grandchildren; four great-grandchildren.

Service: Funeral on Thursday December 19, 2019 at 11 AM with a viewing 10AM-11AM in the Sell-Herron Funeral Home 1145 Lehigh Street Allentown. Burial with Military Honors, Cedar Hill Memorial Park, Allentown. www.Herronfuneralhomes.com.

Contributions: Lehigh County Humane Society.
Published in Morning Call on Dec. 17, 2019
