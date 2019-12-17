|
|
Clair A. "Ducky" Yeakel, 88 of Allentown died on December 13, 2019. Husband of Betty M. (Grumbling) Yeakel, they were married 63 years on July 14th.
Survivors: Wife Betty, son Jeffrey C. husband of Paula, daughters Cheryl Nace companion of Steve and Lisa Lipko wife of John; four grandchildren; four great-grandchildren.
Service: Funeral on Thursday December 19, 2019 at 11 AM with a viewing 10AM-11AM in the Sell-Herron Funeral Home 1145 Lehigh Street Allentown. Burial with Military Honors, Cedar Hill Memorial Park, Allentown. www.Herronfuneralhomes.com.
Contributions: Lehigh County Humane Society.
Published in Morning Call on Dec. 17, 2019