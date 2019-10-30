|
Clair Anson Bailey, 95, of Orefield, died Tuesday, October 29, 2019 in his home. He was the husband of the late Mabel Anna (Minnich) Bailey, who died September 6, 1995. Born in Albany Township, June 6, 1924, Clair was the son of the late Katie P. (Heintzelman) and Anson J. Bailey. He faithfully and honorably served his country in the U.S. Navy during World War II. He was a recipient of the European Theater Ribbon, Pacific Theater Ribbon, American Theater Ribbon and Victory Medal. Clair was employed 37 years as a construction inspector for the PA Department of Transportation before retiring. Prior to that, he worked as a Pit Slagger for the former Bethlehem Steel Corp and the former Kutztown Shoe Factory as a Finished Heel Grinder. He was member of Morgenland Union Church, Orefield.
Survivors: Daughter, Linda M. Oswald and her husband Barry of York Springs, PA; 5 grandchildren; 4 great grandchildren; 3 great great grandchildren; predeceased by son, Douglas C. Bailey and siblings, Ernest J. Bailey, Olive Werley, Miriam L. Sharkazy, and Marie Reichard.
Service: A funeral service will be held 11:00 a.m. Monday November 4, 2019 at Morgenland Union Church, 3120 Weidasville Road, Orefield, with the Rev. Sally D. Zelker officiating. Family and friends may pay their respects from 10:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. in the church. Interment with military honors will conclude at the adjacent church cemetery. Online expressions of sympathy may be recorded at www.heintzelmancares.com
Contributions: In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Morgenland Union Church Memorial Fund and/or Fogelsville Senior Center c/o the funeral home P.O. Box 196 Schnecksville, PA 18078-0196.
Published in Morning Call on Oct. 30, 2019