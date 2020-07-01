Clair C. Seidel
Clair C. Seidel, 83, of Topton, died unexpectedly on Monday, June 29, 2020 in his residence. Born in Maxatawny Township, Clair was a son of the late Walter J., Sr., and Myrtle L. (Bieber) Seidel. Mr. Seidel was a member of Zion's Union Church of Maxatawny. He was a self-employed farmer for many years until his retirement. Clair is survived by 15 nieces and nephews and their families. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his brothers, Arlan Seidel, Irwin Seidel, Gerald Seidel and Walter Seidel, Jr., and sisters, Dorothy (Seidel) Masters, Betty (Seidel) Faust, Sandra (Seidel) Schleicher. A funeral service to honor Clair's life will be held on Monday, July 6, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. from Ludwick Funeral Homes, Inc., 25 East Weis Street, Topton, with Reverend Jeffrey J. Butz officiating. Interment will follow in Zion Maxatawny Union Cemetery. Relatives and friends are invited to a viewing from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. in the funeral home. The family requests contributions be made in Clair's memory to Zion's Union Church, 329 Church Road, Kutztown, PA 19530. Ludwick Funeral Homes, Inc., Topton, is in charge of arrangements. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.Ludwickfh.com.

Published in Morning Call on Jul. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
6
Viewing
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Ludwick Funeral Homes
JUL
6
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Ludwick Funeral Homes
Funeral services provided by
Ludwick Funeral Homes
25 East Weis Street
Topton, PA 19562 1217
610-682-2434
