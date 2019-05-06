Morning Call Obituaries
Clair N. Stahley

Clair N. Stahley Obituary
Clair N. Stahley, 80, of Allentown, passed away peacefully, surrounded by his loving family, Saturday, May 4, 2019 at the Inpatient Hospice Unit at Lehigh Valley Hospital, Allentown. He was the husband of Sheila A. (Snyder) Stahley and the late Linda J. (Seibert) Stahley. Born in Allentown, April 30, 1939, Clair was the son of the late Nevin J. and Sarah (Weyhenmeyer) Stahley. He owned and operated Clair Stahley, Inc., Plumbing and Excavating, in Allentown from 1970 – 2000. Clair was a former member of the Plumbing Board of South Whitehall Township and co-owner of Sour Apple Hunting Club in Lightstreet, Columbia Co. He was an avid stock car racing fan and hunter.Survivors: In addition to his wife, Sheila; children, Kathleen M. Gower and her husband, Jan of Coplay, Judith A. Hokenson and her husband, Eric of Bethlehem, Mark A. Stahley and his wife, Louise of Alburtis, Clair N. Stahley, Jr. and his wife, Laura of Schnecksville; sisters, Reniea A. Peters of Emmaus, Marlene A. Peters and Alice M. Graf both of Whitehall; grandchildren, Brooke, Brittany, Christopher and Tess; great grandchildren, Trey, Aubrey, Hannah and Adalynn; predeceased by a brother, Nevin R. Stahley.Service: Funeral services will be held 11:00 am. Thursday, May 9, 2019 in the Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc., 4906 Route 309, Schnecksville with the Rev. Dr. David Charles Smith officiating. Family and friends may pay their respects from 6:30 – 8:30 pm. Wednesday in the funeral home. Interment will follow the service at Grandview Cemetery, Allentown. Online expressions of sympathy may be recorded at www.heintzelmancares.com.Contributions: Memorial contributions may be made to Lehigh Valley Hospice (The Giving Tree) c/o the funeral home, P.O. Box # 196, Schnecksville, PA 18078-0196.
Published in Morning Call on May 6, 2019
