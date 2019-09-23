|
Clair R. Schneck, 93, of Slatington, died Saturday, September 22, 2019 in the Inpatient Hospice Unit at Lehigh Valley Hospital, Allentown. He was the husband of Grace E. (Remaley) Schneck to whom he was married 66 years. Born in Neffs, May 5, 1926, Clair was the son of the late Richard H. and Helen C. (Ruch) Schneck. He was a graduate of Slatington High School, Class of 1951. Clair faithfully and honorably served his country in the U.S. Navy during World War II in the Seabees Battalion. He was employed as an assembly line technician at Mack Trucks, Inc. in Allentown for 38 years before retiring in 1987. Since his formal retirement, he drove school bus for the Parkland School District for 10 years. He was a member of Mack Trucks U.A.W. Local # 677 Retirees, the Allen O. Delke American Legion Post # 16, Slatington, and the Neffs Volunteer Fire Company. Clair was a life member of the Copeechan Fish & Game Club, Schnecksville, Egypt V.F.W. Post # 7293, the Slatington Skeet Club and the former Vernon G. Kern V.F.W. Post # 8344, Schnecksville. He was an affiliate member of Union Evangelical Lutheran Church, Schnecksville.
Clair enjoyed traveling everywhere, here or there, near of far; having a love for the outdoors, he enjoyed hunting, fishing, and spending time on his boat at Harbour Cove Marina in Somers Point, NJ during the summer months and at Burnt Store Marina Resort in Punta Gourda, FL during the winter months.
Survivors: In addition to his wife, Grace; daughters, Tami Lee Schneck and her partner, Janice of Fort Collins, CO, Judy Lynn wife of Dr. Timothy Solan of Allentown; siblings, Melba M. Kuder of Neffs, Harold R. Schneck of Anniston, AL, Walter J. Schneck and his wife, Jackie of Schnecksville, Arthur R. Schneck and his wife, Susan of Schnecksville; many nieces and nephews; predeceased by a sister, Ruth M. Phillips.
Service: A memorial service will be held 1:00 pm. Friday, September 27, 2019 in the Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. 4906 Route 309, Schnecksville. Family and friends may pay their respects from 12:00 Noon – 1:00 pm. Friday in the funeral home. Interment with military honors will follow the service at Union Church Cemetery, Neffs. Online expressions of sympathy may be recorded at www.heintzelmancares.com.
Contributions: In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Lehigh Valley Hospice c/o the funeral home, P.O. Box # 196, Schnecksville, PA 18078-0196.
Published in Morning Call on Sept. 23, 2019