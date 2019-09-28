|
Claire A. (Gallagher) Weierbach, 90, of Bethlehem, passed away peacefully on Saturday September 21, 2019 at St. Luke's Hospital, Fountain Hill, surrounded by her loving family. She was the loving wife of the late Kenneth W. Weierbach, Sr. Born in Bethlehem, she was the daughter of the late John G. and Frances (Gray) Gallagher. Claire was a graduate of Fountain Hill High School. She was a member of St Ursula's Catholic Church, Fountain Hill. Claire was an avid bowler and enjoyed going to the casino.
SURVIVORS: She will be lovingly remembered by her son, Kenneth W. Weierbach Jr. and his wife, Judy A., of Lower Saucon; daughters, Susan M. Kelly and her husband, Patrick J., of Murrells Inlet, and Patricia A. Petfield and her husband, Richard G. of Bethlehem; eight grandchildren, five great-grandchildren. Claire was preceded in death by her daughter Judith A. Guidon, grandson Bradley Petfield and sister Mary Gallagher Day.
SERVICES: Services will be private and at the convenience of the family. Claire's arrangements have been entrusted to the Cantelmi Funeral Home, Fountain Hill. A memory tribute may be placed at www.cantelmifuneralhome.com.
CONTRIBUTIONS: In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Ursula Catholic Church, 1300 Broadway, Fountain Hill, PA 18015.
Published in Morning Call on Sept. 28, 2019