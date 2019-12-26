|
88 years of age and resident of Whitehall, passed away peacefully on Monday December 23, 2019. Born in Allentown, she was the wife of John F. Legath for 66 years. A 1950 graduate of Allentown Central Catholic High School, Claire was a seamstress at Phoenix Clothes for over 33 years until retiring. She loved, sewing, gardening, and spending social time at the Coplay Saengerbund. Claire was a great wife, mother and "nanelle". She is survived by husband John; son John Jr. and his wife Nancy; grandsons Steve and Tom; along with nieces, nephews, and extended family; predeceased by sisters Elizabeth and Irene, with brothers Joseph and Robert. Her Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated by Rev. Fr. John S. Pendzick in Saint Elizabeth of Hungary Catholic Church, 618 Fullerton Avenue, Whitehall, PA 18052 on Monday December 30, 2019 at 10:00 am. Visitation with her family will begin at 9:30 am in the Church Foyer. Interment will be private. Memorial contributions in honor of Claire may be presented to Saint Jude Children's Research Hospital, Post Office Box 1000 Dept. 142 Memphis, TN 38148 [email protected]
