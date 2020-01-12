|
|
Claire H. (Silfies) Newhard Haas, 96, formerly of Slatedale, passed away Thursday, January 9, 2020, in Mahoning Valley Nursing Home, Lehighton. She was the wife of the late Lamar K. Haas, who passed away in 2010.
Born June 16, 1923, in Bath, she was a daughter of the late Thomas J. and Laura Ann (Marsh) Silfies. She was a co-owner of the former Lamar K. Haas, Inc, trucking company, Slatedale, and a homemaker for numerous years.
Claire was a faithful and dedicated member of Good Shepherd U.C.C., Slatington. The joy of her life was playing cards, with her brothers and sisters, attending church and spending time with her loving family and friends.
Survivors: David J. Newhard and his wife, Marlene, Allen H. Newhard Jr. and his wife, Judy, both of Slatington, Richard "Rick" Haas and his wife, Christina of Palmerton, Kevin L. Haas of Slatedale, Keith J. Haas and his wife, Sally of Slatington; 7 grandchildren; 6 great-grandchildren; brother, Willard Silfies; sisters, Betty Walk, Evelyn Snyder, Ellen Derhammer, Joan Eckhert, Jean McKittrick and Alice Pagotto. She was predeceased by brothers, Forest and Charles Silfies, sisters, Althea Kershner and Arlene Eberwein.
Services: Funeral service for family and friends, 11 A.M. Wednesday, January 15, 2020, Good Shepherd U.C.C., 3940 Mountain Rd., Slatington. Call 9:30-11 A.M. in the church. The Reverend James D. Robison Jr. will officiate.
Burial will be in Slatedale Cemetery. Arrangements by Kevin E. Hunsicker Funeral Home Inc., Slatedale.
Contributions: To the church, P.O. Box 68, Slatedale, PA 18079-0068.
Published in Morning Call on Jan. 12, 2020