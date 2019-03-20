Claire L. Bray, 93, formerly of Allentown, passed away Monday, March 18, 2019 in the Keystone Villa at Fleetwood surrounded by her loving family. She was the wife of the late Richard E. Bray. Claire was born in Allentown a daughter of the late John C. and Anna (Sittler) Wieder. She was a member of St. Luke's Lutheran Church, Allentown where she was a member of the choir for 50 years. Claire was a member of the YM-YWCA. She enjoyed doing ceramics with her friends and sewing. Claire was devoted to her family, loved swimming, dogs and most importantly children. Survivors: Son, Donald K. husband of Bonnie Bray of Kutztown; sisters, Joan wife of Albert Plarr of Allentown, Maryann Wagner of Riegelsville, Susan Garver of Bradford County; brothers, Norman Wieder of Allentown, Dale husband of Marjorie Wieder of Port Charlotte, FL; grandson, Donald husband of Amy Bray of Kutztown; six great-grandchildren. She was pre-deceased by her son Dennis R. Bray, daughter Cynthia Bray, granddaughter, Franka Bray-Neith and brothers Daniel and Allen Wieder. Services: 11:00 A.M. Tuesday, March 26, 2019 in the Stephens Funeral Home, Inc. 274 North Krocks Road, Allentown. Call 10:00 – 11:00 A.M. Tuesday in the funeral home. Interment will be in the Highland Memorial Park, Allentown. www.stephensfuneral.com. Contributions: St. Luke's Lutheran Church 417 North Seventh Street, Allentown, PA 18102. Published in Morning Call on Mar. 20, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary