C R Strunk Funeral Home
821 W Broad St
Quakertown, PA 18951-1221
215-536-6550
Calling hours
Monday, Jul. 1, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. John's Lutheran Church
4 South Main St
Richlandtown,, PA
Memorial service
Monday, Jul. 1, 2019
11:00 AM
St. John's Lutheran Church
4 South Main St.
Richlandtown, PA
Claire L. Heavener


1936 - 2019
Claire L. Heavener Obituary
Claire L. Heavener, 83, of Quakertown formerly of Fountain Hill, died June 25, 2019. Born in Fountain Hill, PA she was the daughter of the late Verna H. (Cope) Schaeffer. She retired as a Nurse's Aide for the former Zohlman's Nursing Home in Richlandtown. Prior to that she worked for Moyer's Chicks in Quakertown, the former Bethlehem Steel and Bell Telephone in Philadelphia. Claire was a member of St. John's Lutheran Church in Richlandtown. She is survived by two daughters Elaine Ely (Ron) of Quakertown and Linda Fry (Rick) of Coopersburg. Four grandchildren Ryan, Jared, Caitlyn, and Wyatt. Predeceased by a sister Elaine Ackerlund.

The family will be holding a memorial service on Monday, July 1, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. at St. John's Lutheran Church 4 South Main St. Richlandtown, PA 18955. Call from 10:00-11:00 A.M. Arrangements are in the care of the C. R. Strunk Funeral Home, Inc. (www.crstrunk.com) Quakertown.
Published in Morning Call on June 28, 2019
