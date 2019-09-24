Home

TREXLER FUNERAL HOME INC.
1625 W HIGHLAND ST
Allentown, PA 18102 1032
610-434-9616
Calling hours
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
9:30 AM
Service
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
11:00 AM
Cedar Lutheran Church
3419 Broadway
Allentown, PA
Claire M. Marsteller Obituary
Claire M. Marsteller, 88 of Allentown, passed away Friday, September 20, 2019 at Devon House. She was the wife of the late William P. Marsteller, with whom she shared 66 years of marriage until his passing. Born in Fogelsville, she was the daughter of the late Harvey J. and Grace M. (Beil) Solt. Before retiring, she worked as a private housekeeper and prior at Hess's and Brown Shoe Company. She was a member of Cedar Lutheran Church, Cetronia where she served on the choir.

Claire was a member of the Paul Wieand PA Folklore Group and the Cetronia Fire Co. Ladies Auxiliary. She enjoyed spending time with her family and will be remembered for her love of word search puzzles.

Survivors: Sons Gary and wife Patricia of Lower Macungie, Michael and wife Jeanne of Allentown, and Richard and wife Bette of Allentown; grandchildren Jennifer DeLuca, Jason Marsteller, Nicole Reily, Amanda Edge, Katie LaRosa, Crystal Hunsicker, Nicholas Marsteller, Ian Marsteller; great grandchildren Megan, Paul, Eric, Justin, Paul, Maisie, EllaMae, Barrett, Allen and Penelope; and a daughter in law Jan of Allentown. She was predeceased by her son Jeffrey, brothers Earl, Carl, Allen and sister Elaine Clauser.

Services: 11:00 AM Saturday, September 28 at Cedar Lutheran Church, 3419 Broadway, Allentown. Calling will begin at 9:30 AM. Burial to follow at Cedar Union Cemetery. www.trexlerfuneralhome.com

Arrangements by Trexler Funeral Home, Allentown.

Contributions can be made in lieu of flowers to Cedar Lutheran Church, 18104.
Published in Morning Call on Sept. 24, 2019
