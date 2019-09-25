|
|
Claire M. Marsteller, 88 of Allentown, passed away Fri., Sept. 20, 2019. She was the wife of the late William P. Marsteller.
Survivors are Sons Gary and wife Patricia, Michael and wife Jeanne, and Richard and wife Bette; an additional grandson Jonthan Dickert as well as grandchildren Jennifer, Jason, Nicole, Amanda, Katie, Crystal, Nicholas, Ian; great grandchildren Megan, Paul, Eric, Justin, Paul, Maisie, EllaMae, Barrett, Allen and Penelope; and a daughter in law Jan. She was predeceased by her son Jeffrey, brothers Earl, Carl, Allen and sister Elaine Clauser.
Services: 11:00 AM Sat., Sept. 28 at Cedar Lutheran Church, 3419 Broadway, Allentown. Calling begins at 9:30 AM. Burial at Cedar Union Cemetery.
Contributions can be made in lieu of flowers to her church. Arrangements by Trexler Funeral Home.
Published in Morning Call on Sept. 25, 2019