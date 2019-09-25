Home

POWERED BY

Services
TREXLER FUNERAL HOME INC.
1625 W HIGHLAND ST
Allentown, PA 18102 1032
610-434-9616
Calling hours
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
9:30 AM
Cedar Lutheran Church
3419 Broadway
Allentown, PA
View Map
Service
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
11:00 AM
Cedar Lutheran Church
3419 Broadway
Allentown, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Claire Marsteller
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Claire M. Marsteller

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Claire M. Marsteller Obituary
Claire M. Marsteller, 88 of Allentown, passed away Fri., Sept. 20, 2019. She was the wife of the late William P. Marsteller.

Survivors are Sons Gary and wife Patricia, Michael and wife Jeanne, and Richard and wife Bette; an additional grandson Jonthan Dickert as well as grandchildren Jennifer, Jason, Nicole, Amanda, Katie, Crystal, Nicholas, Ian; great grandchildren Megan, Paul, Eric, Justin, Paul, Maisie, EllaMae, Barrett, Allen and Penelope; and a daughter in law Jan. She was predeceased by her son Jeffrey, brothers Earl, Carl, Allen and sister Elaine Clauser.

Services: 11:00 AM Sat., Sept. 28 at Cedar Lutheran Church, 3419 Broadway, Allentown. Calling begins at 9:30 AM. Burial at Cedar Union Cemetery.

Contributions can be made in lieu of flowers to her church. Arrangements by Trexler Funeral Home.
Published in Morning Call on Sept. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Claire's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now