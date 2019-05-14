Home

Claire M. Signarovitz

Claire M. Signarovitz Obituary
Claire M. Signarovitz, 88, of Whitehall PA, passed away on May 12th 2019, in her home. She was the widow of Frederick Signarovitz. Born in Allentown, Claire was the daughter of the late Chester and Dorothy (Hartman) Weaver. After graduating from William Allen High school, Claire started as a part time employee, working her way up to the #1 Sales Person in big ticket items for the Sears, Roebuck and Company until retiring. She was an active member of St Francis of Assisi Catholic Church, where she was head of the Ladies Altar and Rosary Guilds. Claire also loved crocheting, sewing, and spending time reading.Survivors: Daughter, Dorothy A. Schaffhauser; Sons, Thomas F. Signarovitz and wife Mary and Donald F. Signarovitz and wife Michelle; 4 Grandchildren and 6 Great-Grandchildren; Sisters, Patricia Hallman and Barbara Weaver.Services: Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 11:00 AM Friday May 17th at St. Francis of Assisi, 801 N 11th St., Allentown, PA 18102. The burial will follow at Resurrection Cemetery. A gathering will be held from 10-11:00 AM at the church. Arrangements by Bachman Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Home Allentown.Contributions: may be made to the church at the address above or to , P.O. Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, TN 38148.
Published in Morning Call on May 14, 2019
