|
|
Clara A. (Shoemaker) Hoster, 102, formerly of Airport Road, Allentown, died peacefully, Friday, September 6, 2019 at Above & Beyond Senior Living at Mountain View, Allentown. She was the wife of the late Benjamin L. Hoster. Born in North Whitehall Township, January 30, 1917, Clara was the daughter of the late Edwin C. and Helena J. (Hoffman) Shoemaker. She was employed at the former A & B Meats in Allentown as a meat scaler for 3 years before retiring. Prior to that, she was a waitress / hostess at the former Americus Hotel in Allentown for 19 years and the former Shankweiler Hotel in Orefield for 2 years. Clara was the oldest female member of Union United Church of Christ, Neffs.
Survivors: No immediate survivors.
Service: Funeral services will be held 2:00 pm. Tuesday, September 10, 2019 in the Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc., 4906 Route 309, Schnecksville with the Rev. Kris P. Snyder-Samuelson officiating. Family and friends may pay their respects from 1:00 – 2:00 pm. Tuesday in the funeral home. Interment will follow the service at Union Church Cemetery, Neffs. Online expressions of sympathy may be recorded at www.heintzelmancares.com.
Published in Morning Call on Sept. 8, 2019