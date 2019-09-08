Home

POWERED BY

Services
Memorial service
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
10:30 AM
Egypt Fire Co.
4099 Kuhn Ln.
Whitehall, PA
View Map
Send Flowers
Resources
More Obituaries for Clara Kostka-Craig
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Clara Ann Kostka-Craig


1957 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Clara Ann Kostka-Craig Obituary
Clara Ann Kostka-Craig passes away August 20, 2019 surrounded by family and friends. Born on September 22,1957. Clara worked over 40 yrs as a certified nurses assistant at HCR Manor Care. She is survived by husband Richard Craig. Her mother Lois Hochstrosser, siblings Robert Kostka, Carl Hochstrosser, Diane Ludwig,and Marie Seibert. Children Thomas Shoemaker and Kelly Keller. Grand children Alaineey Fenstermaker, Dakota Fenstermaker, Erik Shoemaker, Leland Keller and Emma Keller. Memorial services will be held at Egypt Fire Co. 4099 Kuhn Ln. Whitehall, PA 18052 on September 14,2019 starting at 10:30 am All are welcome.
Published in Morning Call on Sept. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Clara's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.