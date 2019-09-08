|
|
Clara Ann Kostka-Craig passes away August 20, 2019 surrounded by family and friends. Born on September 22,1957. Clara worked over 40 yrs as a certified nurses assistant at HCR Manor Care. She is survived by husband Richard Craig. Her mother Lois Hochstrosser, siblings Robert Kostka, Carl Hochstrosser, Diane Ludwig,and Marie Seibert. Children Thomas Shoemaker and Kelly Keller. Grand children Alaineey Fenstermaker, Dakota Fenstermaker, Erik Shoemaker, Leland Keller and Emma Keller. Memorial services will be held at Egypt Fire Co. 4099 Kuhn Ln. Whitehall, PA 18052 on September 14,2019 starting at 10:30 am All are welcome.
Published in Morning Call on Sept. 8, 2019