Weber Funeral Home - Allentown
502 Ridge Ave.
Allentown, PA 18102
610-434-9349
Service
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
2:00 PM



Clara Bellezzi Obituary
Clara Bellezzi 94 of Allentown passed away on July 10, 2019. She was the daughter of the late Gildo and Victoria Dell Antonia. Clara was a sewing machine operator and a member of the International Ladies Garment Workers Union.

SURVIVORS:

Daughter, Christina Zaleski (Damase) grandchildren, Nicholas (Lindsay), Justin and Victoria Zaleski, great grandchildren, Jackson and Cole Zaleski. She is also survived by other relatives and friends.

Services Friday, July 12 2019 2:00pm at Weber Funeral Homes 502 Ridge Avenue, Allentown, PA

www.weberfuneralhomes.com
Published in Morning Call on July 12, 2019
