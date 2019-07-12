|
Clara Bellezzi 94 of Allentown passed away on July 10, 2019. She was the daughter of the late Gildo and Victoria Dell Antonia. Clara was a sewing machine operator and a member of the International Ladies Garment Workers Union.
SURVIVORS:
Daughter, Christina Zaleski (Damase) grandchildren, Nicholas (Lindsay), Justin and Victoria Zaleski, great grandchildren, Jackson and Cole Zaleski. She is also survived by other relatives and friends.
Services Friday, July 12 2019 2:00pm at Weber Funeral Homes 502 Ridge Avenue, Allentown, PA
Published in Morning Call on July 12, 2019