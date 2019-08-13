Home

TREXLER FUNERAL HOME INC.
1625 W HIGHLAND ST
Allentown, PA 18102 1032
610-434-9616
Calling hours
Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
TREXLER FUNERAL HOME INC.
1625 W HIGHLAND ST
Allentown, PA 18102 1032
Service
Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019
10:30 AM
TREXLER FUNERAL HOME INC.
1625 W HIGHLAND ST
Allentown, PA 18102 1032
Clara M. Batarick

Clara M. Batarick Obituary
Our loving mother Clara M. Batarick, 87, of Allentown, was called home on Sunday, August 11, 2019. She was the wife of the late John P. Batarick. Born in Allentown, she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Madeline (Balliet) Sorrentino. Clara will be remembered for her love of family, bingo and going to the casinos.

She will be sadly missed by her sons John P. (Jolene), Stephen J. (Nancy) Ricky A.; daughters Debra M. Dos Santos (Carlos), Marie E.; brothers Joseph (Jane), David (Elizabeth), Theodore; 5 grandchildren, 5 great grandchildren. She was predeceased by an infant brother Joseph, brother Michael and sister Marie.

Services:10:30 AM, Wed. Aug. 14 at Trexler Funeral Home, 1625 W. Highland St. Allentown. Calling begins at 9:30 AM. www.trexlerfuneralhome.com

Memorials can be made to L.V. Hospice, 2024 Lehigh St. Suite 100, Allentown, PA 18103
Published in Morning Call on Aug. 13, 2019
