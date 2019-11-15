|
Clara M. Santo, 90, passed away peacefully on Saturday, November 9, 2019, at the Evergreen Retirement Residence in Burbank, California. Prior to her illness, she had been enjoying life in sunny Southern California for the past 3 1/2 years. Clara was the beloved wife of the late Michael J. Santo, who passed on November 12, 2015; Clara was born and raised in Nazareth, Pennsylvania. She attended Nazareth Area schools and graduated from high school in 1947. To say that Clara loved Nazareth was an understatement. She never changed the time on her watch, wherever she was in the world, because she wanted to feel close to home. And she had the unique ability to compare famous tourist landmarks to sights in Nazareth! Clara married her sweetheart, Mike, on June 3, 1950. Together for 65 years, they raised their 3 daughters in Nazareth and in later years, they loved babysitting their grandsons. Clara and Mike enjoyed traveling around the world, as well as yearly trips to California. But home is where the heart is, and their hearts were in Nazareth. They were members of the Holy Family Catholic Church, where they had many friends they enjoyed seeing each week. Clara and Mike adored big band music. In their younger years, they danced to swing music. In later years, they had big band music playing at all hours of the day. Their special song was "Stardust". Clara, whose smile was her gift to everyone she ever met, would look at Mike, whenever she heard their song and flash that smile. We know she's smiling at her sweetheart now and they're dancing to their favorite song. Clara was the much loved mom of Janet Simonec, the late Carol Santo, who passed on July 20, 1964, and Beth Reiss; treasured mother-in-law of Tim Simonec and Chris Gerhard; cherished grandma of Justin Altemose and Brandon Reiss; cherished step-grandma of Chris's daughters Amanda, Laura and Aidan Gerhard; great-grandma of her namesake Clara Rose Altemose; beloved daughter of the late John and Margaret Redline; dear sister of the late Jack Redline and William Redline; loving dog-mom of Lexi. A Memorial Mass at Holy Family Church and burial with her beloved husband, Mike, in Holy Family Cemetery will take place at a later date. As an expression of sympathy, donations may be made to the or the Salvation Army.
Published in Morning Call on Nov. 15, 2019