Home

POWERED BY

Services
SELL-HERRON FUNERAL HOME
1145 LEHIGH ST
Allentown, PA 18103-3805

Clara Mae Moser


1943 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Clara Mae Moser Obituary
Clara Mae Moser, 76 of Allentown passed away on March 9, 2020 at home. Wife of Karl H. Moser, they would have been married 43 years on July 31st. Clara was born in Allentown on October 18, 1943, daughter of the late Richard and Hilda (Holtzman) Gehris. Clara was a matcher at Phoenix Clothing for 26 years and later worked in the Dietary Department at Good Shepherd Home for 10 years. She was a member of Grace UCC in Allentown. Clara was also a member of Fullerton Fire Co., Fairview Fire Co., and was an officer at St. Aloysius Men's Society in Allentown.

Survivors: Husband Karl, sons Ronald Beck husband of Donna and Richard C. Beck, grandchildren R.J. and Travis, great-grandchildren Tyler and Ashton, nephew Gary Appel. Predeceased by a sister Catherine Eichlin.

Service: Private at the convenience of the family. Funeral arrangements by the, Sell-Herron Funeral Home in Allentown.

Contributions: Grace UCC-Allentown, or .
Published in Morning Call on Mar. 11, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Clara's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -