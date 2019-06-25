Home

Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Homes, P.C. - Allentown
1629 Hamilton Street
Allentown, PA 18102
610-432-4128
Calling hours
Wednesday, Jun. 26, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Shekinah Youth Church
Jamaica, NY
Service
Wednesday, Jun. 26, 2019
10:00 AM
Shekinah Youth Church
Jamaica, NY
Clara N. Bell Obituary
Clara N. Bell, 95, of Allentown, PA and formerly of St. Albans, NY, passed away June 17, 2019. She was the widow of Oscar Bell, Sr. She is survived by her children, Carmen, Sharon, and James Bell.

Services: 10 AM Wednesday, June 26 at Shekinah Youth Church in Jamaica, NY. Calling hours will be held 9-10 AM Wednesday in the church.

Arrangements by Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Homes, Allentown. Please visit www.BKRFH.com for Clara's full obituary.
Published in Morning Call on June 25, 2019
