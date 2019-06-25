|
Clara N. Bell, 95, of Allentown, PA and formerly of St. Albans, NY, passed away June 17, 2019. She was the widow of Oscar Bell, Sr. She is survived by her children, Carmen, Sharon, and James Bell.
Services: 10 AM Wednesday, June 26 at Shekinah Youth Church in Jamaica, NY. Calling hours will be held 9-10 AM Wednesday in the church.
Arrangements by Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Homes, Allentown. Please visit www.BKRFH.com for Clara's full obituary.
Published in Morning Call on June 25, 2019