|
|
Clarence A. Burton, Jr. 76, of Allentown, passed away on March 12, 2019 at home. He was the husband of Erin A. (Boyle) Burton. In September, they celebrated 41 of being together. Born in Elizabeth City, NC he was a son of the late Clarence A. Sr, and Virginia E. (Riddick) Burton. Clarence was a layout operator for Agere Systems for over 40 years before retiring. He was a member of Union Baptist Church, Allentown. He served in the US Army during the Vietnam War. He is survived by his wife, Erin; sons, Jermaine Day, Rodney Day and wife, Danielle, Ethan Burton; daughters, Chantel Burton, Tanya Burton, Tiffany Burton, Remy Burton; brothers, Richard, Clifford, Gerald, Glyndell, Dexter and Kelvin; sisters, Virginia Burton and Pearlie Hardy; 36 grandchildren; 8 great-grandchildren; step-son Jason Fahr. He was predeceased by a son David Jones; brothers, Roger Riddick, Victor Burton and a sister Beverly Culzac.Services will be held at 11:00 am Saturday, March 16, 2019 in Union Baptist Church 302 N. 6th St, Allentown. Visitation will begin at 10:00 am in the church. Arrangements by Trexler Funeral Home. www.trexlerfuneralhome.com
Published in Morning Call on Mar. 14, 2019