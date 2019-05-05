Clarence C. Smale, 92, of Palmerton, Pennsylvania, died on Sunday, April 28, 2019, at The Summit Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Lehighton, PA. He was the husband of the late Emma M. (Lutz) Smale. Born August 8, 1926, in Palmerton, he was the son of the late William and Mae (Meixsell) Smale.Clarence worked as a crane operator for Bethlehem Steel Co., for 39 years before his retirement in 1987. He served his country honorably as a PFC in the Army from 1945 to 1946, and was a Veteran of World War II, serving on the Island of Manila in the Philippines. Clarence was a former member of the local Rod and Gun Clubs and the Democratic Club of Danielsville. An avid hunter and fisherman in his younger years, he enjoyed summer vacations boating and fishing on Lake Ontario. He also enjoyed watching Phillies baseball and listening to bluegrass and country music. Survivors: Daughters, Donna J., wife of David Moser, Northampton, Joanne L., wife of Robert Kleinschmidt, Palmerton, Wendy M. Smale, Palmerton, Christine A. Trotta, Lehighton. Sons, Bryan D. and wife Penny Smale, Palmerton; Rodney W. and wife Julie Smale, Palmerton. Ten Grandchildren and three Great-Grandchildren. Sister, Doris Serfass, Norristown. Brothers, Harvey and Kenneth Smale, both of Hometown, Herman Smale, Palmerton, and Earl Smale, Jim Thorpe. Many Nieces and Nephews. He was preceded in death by a sister, Mildred Christman, Palmerton, and a brother, Roy Smale, Bowmanstown.Services: A Memorial Service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday, May 14, 2019, at St. John's Evangelical Lutheran Church, 2915 Fireline Road, Palmerton, PA 18071. Burial will follow at Towamensing Cemetery. Arrangements, Campton Funeral Home, Palmerton. Online Condolences: www.schislerfuneralhomes.com.Contributions: May be made in Clarence's memory to the Disabled American Veterans Charity c/o the funeral home. Published in Morning Call on May 5, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary