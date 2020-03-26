|
Clarence Eugene "Chub" Foss, 94 of Easton, PA died March 24, 2020 at his son's home in Martins Creek. Born Feb. 22, 1926 in Port Jervis, NY he was a son of the late Clarence and Pearl Foss. A 1944 graduate of Easton HS, he served in the Army Air Corps during WWII. He was employed by Air Products from 1958 to 1983 and loved reading detective novels.
He is survived by his wife of 66 years, Eugenia Lois (Mandarino) Foss; 3 children: Scott Foss of Martins Creek, Steve Foss (wife Marcia) of Old Forge, PA, Sally Murgia (husband Peter) of Lower Mt. Bethel Twp., PA; sisters: Shirley "Toni" Schweder of Montrose, PA, Audrey Smith of Raubsville, PA; and 4 grandchildren: Marissa, Katrina, Giavanna and Matthew.
Services are private due to the coronavirus restrictions. Interment: St. Anthony's Cemetery. Arrangements: Ashton Funeral Home, Easton. Memorial contributions may be made to either the Easton or Bethlehem Area Public Library or St. Luke's Hospice. Offer online condolences at www.ashtonfuneralhome.com.
Published in Morning Call on Mar. 26, 2020