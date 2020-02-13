|
Clarence "Gibby" E. Long, Jr., 86, of Hellertown, died Wednesday, February 12, 2020 at St. Luke's Hospital, Fountain Hill. He is the husband of the late Loretta P. (Pendrak) Long, who died August 6, 2017. Clarence was born in Bethlehem on June 22, 1933 to the late Clarence E. Long, Sr. and Catherine (Smith) Long. He
served our country faithfully in the US Air Force during Korean War. Clarence worked in the Pipe & Tube Division of the former Bethlehem Steel for 25 years in inside sales. He also worked at Lehigh University as an inventory clerk for 12 years until retiring. Clarence was a member of Church of St. Theresa of the Child Jesus, Hellertown, Wanderers, Jefferson Democratic Club, West Side Republican Club and the Edward H. Ackerman Post 397.
SURVIVORS: Children: James E. (Marilyn) Long and Elizabeth "Betsy" Peffer, all of Hellertown; sister: Anna Mae Long (John) Mathios of New Jersey; grandchildren: Aaron, Amanda, Allison, Pete Long and Jamie (William) Grace; nieces and nephews.
SERVICE: Family and friends are invited to call 9 - 10 a.m. Saturday, February 15, 2020 at the Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. 326 Main Street – Hellertown followed by the service at 10 a.m. The interment will conclude services at Union Cemetery of Hellertown. Online expressions of sympathy can be recorded at: www.heintzelmancares.com.
CONTRIBUTIONS: In lieu of flowers, memorials to the HMS School for Children with Cerebral Palsy, 4400 Baltimore Ave – Philadelphia 19104.
Published in Morning Call on Feb. 13, 2020