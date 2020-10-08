Clarence H. Boehm, 96, of Bethlehem, passed away on Monday, October 5, 2020 at Bethlehem Manor. Born in Bethlehem he was the son of the late Raymond A. and Marion E. (Eglauf) Boehm. Clarence was the loving husband of the late Doris I. (Beier) Boehm. He worked for Spirax Sarco for 36 years as a tool and die maker until his retirement in 1986. Clarence was an avid John Wayne fan, he enjoyed family vacations, trips to the Flea Market and above all spending time with his grandchildren.
Survivors: Clarence will be lovingly remembered by his daughters, Sandra L. Repash, Patricia I. Bess and Lorraine D. Gallagher and husband Michael; sister, Margaret Wierbach and grandchildren, Nicholas Girou and wife Michele, David Girou and companion Lana Buttavacoli, Michael Gallagher and Melissa Gallagher.
Services: Services will be private at the convenience of the family. Interment will take place at Cedar Hill Memorial Park. Cantelmi Funeral Home, 1311 Broadway, Fountain Hill has been entrusted with arrangements. A memorial tribute may be placed at www.cantelmifuneralhome.com
.