Clarence J. Howe, 76, of Mertztown, died peacefully Thursday, August 13, 2020, in his residence surrounded by his family. He was the husband of Sharon D. (Bellis) Howe. They were married November 14, 1964. Born in Norristown, he was a son of the late Joseph and Gertrude E. (Pierson) Howe. Clarence was a member of Brookside Community Nazarene Church, Macungie. Clarence honorably and faithfully served our country as a member of Pennsylvania Army National Guard.
Clarence was last employed as a machine operator for Packaging Corporation of America,Trexlertown, until his retirement in 2004, after 30 years of service. Prior, Clarence was employed as a painter and line operator at Gasboy, Landale.
Clarence enjoyed camping and spending time with his family. He enjoyed making improvements to his home and property.
In addition to his wife of 55 years, Sharon, Clarence is survived by his children: Norman J. Howe, Quakertown; Lucetta E. (Howe) Myers, companion of Cliff R. Parken, Wilmington, DE; Calvin K., husband of MaryAnn D. Howe, Roseville, Ill; Tonia A. Howe, Wilmington, DE; Melissa K. (Howe) Nelson, California; Cynthia S. (Howe), wife of Juan Montes, Virginia; James C., husband of Kathy T. (Ray) Howe, Mertztown; Crystal LuAnn (Howe), wife of Frederick Grimes, Lebanon; Todd J. Howe, Mertztown. There are 16 grandchildren: Andrew Christman, Tyler Howe, Jordan Howe, Dylan Howe, Crystal Nelson, Juan Montes, Jr., Gabrielle Kreiser, Mario Kreiser, Kyrie Howe, Elijah Howe, Matthew Howe, Jacob Howe, Aaron Kennedy, Tyler James Karchner, Matthew A. Bean, Jr, and Catherine F. Bean; Six Great Grandchildren: Liam Warmkessel, Jazmin Krise, Monica Kreiser, Gio Kreiser ; Lilly Kreiser, and Haley Kreiser. In addition to his parents, Clarence was predeceased by a son, Kevin C. Howe, and siblings: Joseph C. Howe; Stanley R. Howe; Charles Howe; Betty (Howe) Wheeler; Gertrude (Howe) Lorenzo; Marie (Howe) Fehr.
Services for Clarence will be held privately at the convenience of the family.
The family requests contributions be made in Clarence's memory to Brookside Community Nazarene Church, 3800 Brookside Road, Macungie, PA 18062.
