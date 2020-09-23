1/1
Clark P. Smith Jr.
Clark P. Smith, Jr., 90, of Bath, passed away Monday, September 21, 2020 at Gracedale Nursing Home, Upper Nazareth Twp., PA. Born on May 17, 1930, in Bath, PA, he was the son of the late Clark P. and Naoma (Moser) Smith, Sr. He and his wife, the former Mary Ann Hess, observed their 68th wedding anniversary in February. Clark was a 1948 graduate of Moravian Prep. Academy and a graduate of Bethlehem Business School. He worked as an office clerk for the Bethlehem Steel P.B.N.E. Railroad, Bethlehem, until retiring. Known as a "Seabee", he proudly served in the U. S. Navy during the Korean War. Clark served on the committee for the Bath Boy Scouts, Troop 33, served on Bath Council, and he volunteered with the local election polls for many years. Clark also dedicated his time to help with the Bath Food Bank. He was a member of the Bath American Legion, Post 470, where he enjoyed playing cards with friends, a member of the East Bath Rod and Gun Club, and a member of Christ Church of Bath, U.C.C., where he enjoyed volunteering to help make hoagies.

Survivors: in addition to his loving wife Mary Ann, he will be missed by his daughter, Kathy A. Capitani and her husband Robert, of Effort, PA, two sons, Clark P. Smith, III, of Ohio, Donald E. Smith and his wife Laurie, of Alaska; 6 grandchildren; 4 great-grandchildren; and nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by an infant son Jeffrey, an infant daughter Patricia, one brother, and four sisters.

Services: Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, September 26, 2020 at Greenwood Cemetery (Howertown), Atlas Road, Northampton, PA. There will be no calling hours. Facial masks and social distancing applies. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Bartholomew Funeral Home, Bath.

Memorials: Family request memorial donations, in Clark's memory, to Christ Church of Bath, U.C.C. 109 S. Chestnut Street, Bath, PA, 18014.

Published in Morning Call on Sep. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
26
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Greenwood Cemetery (Howertown)
Funeral services provided by
BARTHOLOMEW FUNERAL HOME
243 S WALNUT ST
Bath, PA 18014-1022
