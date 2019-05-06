Claude A. Turton, Jr., 87 years of age of East Broad Street Tamaqua, passed away peacefully on Friday May 3, 2019 at MapleShade Meadows Senior Living Ctr. in Nesquehoning.Survived by his wife of 66 years, Mary Jane (Mazur) Turton; daughter, Janel M. Tirpak wife of Tom of Summit Hill; sons, Craig A. Turton of Slatington, Brian A. and his wife Patti of Tamaqua; grandchildren, Crystal Turton, Matthew Tirpak and his wife Tamara, Danielle Milesky wife of Frank, Jonathan Tewksbury and his wife Nicole, Justin Tewksbury and his wife Janelle; great grandchildren, Madison, Victoria, Athena, Abigail, Kroy, Anderson, Sutton, and Francis; brother, Phillip Turton and his wife Debra of Bethlehem; sister, Mary Beth Szabo and her husband Robert of Gilbert Arizona.Born in Allentown on March 25, 1932 the son of the late Claude A. Turton, Sr., and Myrtle (Wiener) Turton. He was also predeceased by; brother, Robert Turton; step-mother, Elizabeth Turton.A graduate of Allentown High School class of 1950 Claude served honorably in the United States Army during the Korean War. Claude, drove tanker truck for Sunoco for over forty years. retiring in 1989.A member of Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church, and American Hose Fire Company, Tamaqua Elks. Claude was an accomplished Bowler and competed in local leagues.Upon retirement, Claude and Mary Jane traveled the road in their RV for nine months each year.Funeral Services have been entrusted to the E. Franklin Griffiths Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc. of 655 East Broad Street Tamaqua, Pennsylvania 18252. (570) 668-2550Funeral Services will be held on Wednesday May 8, 2019 at 11 o'clock A.M. from the funeral home, Rev. Cindy White to officiate. Friends may call on Tuesday evening May 7, 2019, from 6 to 8:00 P.M., and on the morning of services from 10:00 A.M. until time of services.Interment with Military Honors Sky-View Memorial Park Tamaqua, Pennsylvania.Memorials to:Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church109 North Greenwood StreetTamaqua, Pennsylvania 18252Expressions of sympathy or a fond memory maybe expressed by visiting, www.griffithsfuneralhomes.com Published in Morning Call on May 6, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary