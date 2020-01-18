|
Claude H. Schaffer, 87, of Allentown, passed away Friday, January 17, 2020 at Westminster Village. He was the husband of Nancy J. (Lorenz) Schaffer, with whom he shared 63 years of marriage. Born in Allentown, he was the son of the late Claude A. and Rose (Wolfe) Schaffer. He was a member of the Cathedral of St. Catharine of Siena Church, Allentown. He served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. Before retiring in 1992, he was the Northeast Superintendant of Maintenance at the L.V. Postal Facility for 30 years. He was a graduate of Allentown Central Catholic High School, class of 1950. He was an avid Pittsburgh Steelers fan for over 55 years. He was a 3rd degree Knights of Columbus. He enjoyed big band, jitterbug, playing pinochle and going to the beach.
Survivors, wife; son Douglas K.; daughters Vicki M., wife of Louis Badesso, Jayne L., wife of Daniel Arnold, Holly S. Vazquez; brother Richard and his wife Shirley; sister Rosaline Picchio; grandchildren Stephanie, Andrew, Anthony, Zachary, Jennifer, Ashley; great grandchildren William, Emma, Sara, Mya, Jada, David, Addyson, Zachary, Zoe. He was predeceased by sisters Joyce Bauer and Lois Kobinetz.
Mass of Christian Burial: 10:30 AM, Wed. January 22 at the Cathedral of St. Catharine of Siena, 1825 W. Turner St., Allentown. Calling will begin at 9:30 AM in the church. Arrangements by Trexler Funeral Home, Allentown. www.trexlerfuneralhome.com
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Delaware Valley Chapter, 399 Market Street, Suite 102 Philadelphia, PA 19106.
Published in Morning Call on Jan. 18, 2020