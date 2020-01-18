Home

POWERED BY

Services
TREXLER FUNERAL HOME INC.
1625 W HIGHLAND ST
Allentown, PA 18102 1032
610-434-9616
Calling hours
Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020
9:30 AM
Cathedral of St. Catharine of Siena
1825 W. Turner St
Allentown, PA
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020
10:30 AM
Cathedral of St. Catharine of Siena
1825 W. Turner St
Allentown, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Claude Schaffer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Claude H. Schaffer

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Claude H. Schaffer Obituary
Claude H. Schaffer, 87, of Allentown, passed away Friday, January 17, 2020 at Westminster Village. He was the husband of Nancy J. (Lorenz) Schaffer, with whom he shared 63 years of marriage. Born in Allentown, he was the son of the late Claude A. and Rose (Wolfe) Schaffer. He was a member of the Cathedral of St. Catharine of Siena Church, Allentown. He served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. Before retiring in 1992, he was the Northeast Superintendant of Maintenance at the L.V. Postal Facility for 30 years. He was a graduate of Allentown Central Catholic High School, class of 1950. He was an avid Pittsburgh Steelers fan for over 55 years. He was a 3rd degree Knights of Columbus. He enjoyed big band, jitterbug, playing pinochle and going to the beach.

Survivors, wife; son Douglas K.; daughters Vicki M., wife of Louis Badesso, Jayne L., wife of Daniel Arnold, Holly S. Vazquez; brother Richard and his wife Shirley; sister Rosaline Picchio; grandchildren Stephanie, Andrew, Anthony, Zachary, Jennifer, Ashley; great grandchildren William, Emma, Sara, Mya, Jada, David, Addyson, Zachary, Zoe. He was predeceased by sisters Joyce Bauer and Lois Kobinetz.

Mass of Christian Burial: 10:30 AM, Wed. January 22 at the Cathedral of St. Catharine of Siena, 1825 W. Turner St., Allentown. Calling will begin at 9:30 AM in the church. Arrangements by Trexler Funeral Home, Allentown. www.trexlerfuneralhome.com

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Delaware Valley Chapter, 399 Market Street, Suite 102 Philadelphia, PA 19106.
Published in Morning Call on Jan. 18, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Claude's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -