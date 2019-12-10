|
|
Claude S. Fritz, 95, of Bowers, passed away December 6, 2019. He was the husband of the late Mary C. (DeLong) Fritz. Born in Kutztown he was the son of the late Charles and Clara (Stump) Fritz. He was a graduate of Kutztown High School class of 1943. He served in the Army during WWII in the Amphibious Forces. He was retired from Caloric Corporation after 37years. He was a member of New Jerusalem Zion UCC Krumsville. He is survived by daughters: Claudia, wife of Eugene Franceschi of Delaware, Betsy, wife of Craig Knauss of Whitehall, Susan DeTurk and partner Rodney James of Lenhartsville, four grandchildren and one great grandchild. He was preceded in death by grandson Brian. Services Friday December 13, 2019 at 2:30pm, visitation with the family 1:30 to 2:30 in the Edward J. Hildenbrand Funeral Home Inc. 346 West Main Street, Kutztown. Inurnment New Bethel Zion Cemetery, Grimville, Pa. In Lieu of flowers contributions may be made to American Legion Post 217 Honor Guard 133 Centre Avenue, Topton, PA. 19562.
Published in Morning Call on Dec. 10, 2019